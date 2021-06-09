Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading Up 57.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $353,765.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00382417 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00201234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00241153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004272 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.