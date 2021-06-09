Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 789630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIR shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

The company has a market cap of C$992.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.17.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

