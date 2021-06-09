Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several research firms have commented on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.72 million and a P/E ratio of 99.35. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.