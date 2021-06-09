Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.54 million.
Shares of BVS opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
