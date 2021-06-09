Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.54 million.

Shares of BVS opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bioventus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.