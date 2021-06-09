BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 million-8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

BIOL stock remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,995,441. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

