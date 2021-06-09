Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.34.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $395.37 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,938,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 246,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

