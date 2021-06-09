B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

