Berman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $370,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,271,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,696 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

