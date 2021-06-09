Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,347,375 shares of company stock valued at $220,545,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Lyft stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

