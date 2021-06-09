Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $176.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.12. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,547. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

