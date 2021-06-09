Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

