Bellevue Group AG Sells 122,100 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 3.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 3.46% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $318,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $6,825,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,928.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 99,223 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,380. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.82.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

