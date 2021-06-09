Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.29% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $119,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

