Bellevue Group AG Raises Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,034 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $58,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,725.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 4,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

