Bellevue Group AG Purchases 8,103 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.99% of Hill-Rom worth $72,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hill-Rom by 3,803.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 122,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 2,794.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.98. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,716. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

