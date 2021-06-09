Bellevue Group AG Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $166,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 720,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,527. The firm has a market cap of $193.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

