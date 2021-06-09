Bellevue Group AG Acquires 161,785 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161,785 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,783. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

