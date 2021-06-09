Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Reaches $345,009.64

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $345,009.64 and $353,383.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 189.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

