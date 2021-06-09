Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 5.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.89. Approximately 71,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,393,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

