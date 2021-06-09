Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.18. 17,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,117. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

