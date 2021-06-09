Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Up 4.6%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. 556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.