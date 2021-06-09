BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 7.9% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $21.79 million and approximately $297,675.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00068608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.53 or 0.00938571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.52 or 0.09258600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00049563 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

