Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

NYSE BGH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

