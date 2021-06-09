Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BRFH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,799. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

