Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

SJM opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.73.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

