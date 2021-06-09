Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.39. Barclays shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 13,664 shares.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 256.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

