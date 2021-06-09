Barclays Boosts Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Price Target to $21.00

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

