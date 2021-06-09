Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after buying an additional 928,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 139,527 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

