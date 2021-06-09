Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $407,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 988,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,802,000 after buying an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,525 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

