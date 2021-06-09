Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on H shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.