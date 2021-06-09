Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 5,327 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.