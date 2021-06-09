Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 5,327 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,327 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
