Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$138.00 Price Target at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.33.

TSE:BMO opened at C$128.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.83. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$70.29 and a 52-week high of C$129.14. The firm has a market cap of C$82.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.7773426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

