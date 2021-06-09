Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.07.

BMO opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

