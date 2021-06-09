Bank of America Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Neutral

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $235.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.34.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $395.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

