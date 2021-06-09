Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,534 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,076 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. 1,060,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,014,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $364.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.