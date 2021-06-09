Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 275,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4,890.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SAN opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

