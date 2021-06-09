Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $240.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

