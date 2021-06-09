Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 820,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,487 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

