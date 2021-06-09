Ballentine Partners LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

LIN opened at $292.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.