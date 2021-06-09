Ballentine Partners LLC Has $316,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

