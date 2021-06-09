Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Nucor by 41.9% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $5,669,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 162.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 259,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 160,418 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Nucor stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

