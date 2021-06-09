Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $3,378,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Square by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Square by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 301.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.11. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

