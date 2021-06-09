Balancer Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Balancer has a total market cap of $180.35 million and approximately $39.79 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $25.97 or 0.00071372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00067183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.60 or 0.00913984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.29 or 0.09060913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

