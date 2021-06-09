Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.58. 3,040,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,042,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

