Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.58. 3,040,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,042,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

