Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €300.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €226.86 ($266.89).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €239.40 ($281.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €246.99. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. zooplus has a twelve month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a twelve month high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

