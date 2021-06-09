B. Riley Increases Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $22.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Identiv alerts:

NASDAQ INVE opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $358.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.