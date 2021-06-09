B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires $1,346,400.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

