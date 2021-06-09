Aytu Biopharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,410% compared to the average volume of 211 call options.

AYTU opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $7,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 258,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.