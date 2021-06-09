Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sells $128,588.80 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares in the company, valued at $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AYRO stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.