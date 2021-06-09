Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sells $128,588.80 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $128,588.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares in the company, valued at $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AYRO stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ayro by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 201,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Ayro by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ayro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

