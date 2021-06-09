AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,268. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.